Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading Down 1.3%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 8,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 27,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

Institutional Trading of Guardion Health Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 795.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

