H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $26.61 million and approximately $336,790.38 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

