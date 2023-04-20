Hancock Whitney Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $57.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,173,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after buying an additional 837,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3,168.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 508,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 492,650 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

