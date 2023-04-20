Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after acquiring an additional 829,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,059,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.