Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harmony Gold Mining

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.