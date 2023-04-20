Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
HMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.