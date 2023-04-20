Head-To-Head Analysis: Cromwell Property Group (CMWCF) vs. Its Peers

Cromwell Property Group (OTC:CMWCF – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cromwell Property Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cromwell Property Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cromwell Property Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cromwell Property Group N/A N/A N/A Cromwell Property Group Competitors 11.17% 0.14% 2.16%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cromwell Property Group N/A N/A 6.03 Cromwell Property Group Competitors $903.38 million $160.65 million 12.49

This table compares Cromwell Property Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cromwell Property Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cromwell Property Group. Cromwell Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cromwell Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cromwell Property Group pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 161.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cromwell Property Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cromwell Property Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cromwell Property Group Competitors 2520 12440 13624 314 2.41

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Cromwell Property Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cromwell Property Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Cromwell Property Group competitors beat Cromwell Property Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Cromwell Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 30 June 2020, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, a direct property investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Cromwell Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cromwell Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.