Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,335,600 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 2,872,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 1.4 %

Headwater Exploration stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 2,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

About Headwater Exploration

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

