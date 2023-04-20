Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 20,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HL. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,975,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -89.13 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -42.85%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

