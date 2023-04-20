Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3363 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

