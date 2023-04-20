Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,811. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 205.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.