Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $13,464,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,512,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,125,588. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.