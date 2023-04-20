High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

High Country Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCBC opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. High Country Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

High Country Bancorp Company Profile

High Country Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which offers banking and investment solutions for both consumers and businesses. It provides personal and business services. The firm specializes in deposit products such as noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposit accounts, and its primary lending products which include real estate mortgage loans, construction, consumer and commercial loans.

