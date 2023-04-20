Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.50. 208,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $113.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

