Hill Winds Capital LP Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up about 5.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,668,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 257,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 1,209,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,061. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

