Hill Winds Capital LP Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Hill Winds Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital comprises approximately 3.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.96. 124,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,757. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 129.90%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

