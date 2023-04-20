HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Price Tops $1.29

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. HKD.com DAO has a total market capitalization of $895.59 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About HKD.com DAO

HKD.com DAO was first traded on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official website is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HKD.com DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

