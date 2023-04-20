Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $133.62 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $133.62 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $9.83 or 0.00034850 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00133561 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001221 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,599,644 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

