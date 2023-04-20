HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Up 2%

Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 153,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 137,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$89.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.41.

About HPQ Silicon

(Get Rating)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.