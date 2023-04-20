Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Humana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.4% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $492.90 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.88.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

