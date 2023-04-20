Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,649,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,327,018. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

