Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HURC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Hurco Companies Trading Down 4.2 %

Hurco Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of HURC traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.46. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

Further Reading

