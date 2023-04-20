Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.03

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 11788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $896.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -29.38%.

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.