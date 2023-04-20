I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Up 10.1% in March

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 770.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 338,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $3.40 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

I-Mab Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

