IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 3,038,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,089. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

