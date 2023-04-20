IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMG. Cormark dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.36.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$3.99. 350,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,088. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.