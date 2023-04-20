ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ICF International worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $110.22. 5,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,329. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $42,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ICF International Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.