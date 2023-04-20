Immutable X Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Immutable X has a market cap of $562.69 million and approximately $34.05 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

