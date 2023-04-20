Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Up 19.4% in March

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Impac Mortgage stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 70,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,183. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Impac Mortgage

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMH Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impac Mortgage in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

