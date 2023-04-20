Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $429.62

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.62 ($5.32) and traded as low as GBX 421.50 ($5.22). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 423.50 ($5.24), with a volume of 310,520 shares.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 429.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 425.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Impax Environmental Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently -540.54%.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Read More

