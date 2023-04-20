Incyte’s (INCY) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

