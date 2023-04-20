Incyte’s (INCY) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.10% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.
Incyte Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17.
Insider Transactions at Incyte
In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
