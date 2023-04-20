Independent Investors Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.58. 2,883,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,393. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,301.00, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

