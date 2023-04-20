InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Update

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 97,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. InfuSystem has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.88.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68,242 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in InfuSystem by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 836,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 283,591 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 559,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 152,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 557,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190,594 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

