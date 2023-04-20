InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Update

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 97,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
InfuSystem Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. InfuSystem has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.88.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.
