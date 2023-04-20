Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 2.9%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 12,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 400,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

INBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,445,843.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,445,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Lappe sold 21,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $549,424.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,490,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,161,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,382 over the last ninety days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

