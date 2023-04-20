Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in March

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,136,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 1,295,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGXF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.61%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.