Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Up 18.9% in March

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 304,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of INOD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 120,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,603. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.97%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innodata in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

