Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Buys $304,678.08 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $304,678.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,643,240 shares in the company, valued at $42,844,502.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $619,231.32.

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

