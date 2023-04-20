Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,783,884.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,943 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,654.90.

On Friday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $272,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $157,042.06.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $201,458.40.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 129,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,832. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.53 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 298,822 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 272,668 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Brightcove by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 80,659 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

