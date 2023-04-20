Insider Selling: Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Sells 87,641 Shares of Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) insider Paul Waterman sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.46), for a total value of £103,416.38 ($127,974.73).

Elementis Price Performance

Shares of ELM opened at GBX 122.60 ($1.52) on Thursday. Elementis plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.10 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £716.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,362.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Elementis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Elementis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Recommended Stories

