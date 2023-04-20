Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $2,529,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,894,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,951,714.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,020. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.75.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
