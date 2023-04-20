Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells $752,768.37 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $124.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 211.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
