Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells $752,768.37 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $124.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 211.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.