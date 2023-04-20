Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Insteel Industries worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IIIN opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.86%.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.08%.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

See Also

