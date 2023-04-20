Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 30,832 Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOET. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

