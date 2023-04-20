Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

NYSE:DD opened at $71.21 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

