Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 449.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 76.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

About ProShares Ultra Russell2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

