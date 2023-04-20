Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $712,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $52.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,413 shares of company stock valued at $12,923,413. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

