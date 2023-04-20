Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.