Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

NYSE BABA opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $247.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

