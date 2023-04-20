Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,580,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,420,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,202 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 99,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $69.40 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $943.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

