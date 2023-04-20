Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $342.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $342.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.33.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $326.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,435.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $326.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $1,560,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,476,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.