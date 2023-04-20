Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,169,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 1,077,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFCZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $147.81 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $132.66 and a twelve month high of $157.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.41.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.